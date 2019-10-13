Miley Cyrus and Her "Boo Thang" Cody Simpson Have a Coffee Date

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 2:52 PM
Miley Cyrus and her "boo thang" Cody Simpson continue to be inseparable following her recent breakups.
The two singers stepped out to get their caffeine fix on Sunday, as they continued to spend the weekend together following the singer's surgery. Miley, 26, and Cody, 22, were photographed leaving Blue Bottle Coffee at a mini mall in Studio City, California with two small cups without lids in hand. He wore a light gray Friends sweatshirt, black shorts and black sneakers. She sported a beige cardigan over a white top, blue jeans and brown boots.
A day earlier, the two had breakfast at a bakery with Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus.
The two first sparked romance rumors two weeks ago when they were photographed kissing in a Los Angeles eatery, not long after her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter, following a two-month romance, and from husband Liam Hemsworth, who has moved on himself.
Cody and Miley have often showcased their affections for one another on Instagram over the past couple of weeks and he has been helping her recover from tonsillitis surgery.
The Instagram flirting continued this weekend; Cody posted on a photo of himself at a Tiffany & Co. event that he attended on Saturday. Miley commented, "Boo thang."
P&P / MEGA
"Does Miley share?" one fan asked.
Miley, who has also referred to Cody as "BF," responded with a thumbs down emoji.
Last week, a source told E! News that the two "are definitely into each other but are not dating."
"Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun," the insider said. "Her and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh."
