Camila Cabello Channels Madonna in Regal SNL Performance

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 11:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Camila Cabello, SNL, GIF

NBC

Camila Cabello appeared to pay tribute to two famous queens while performing on Saturday Night Live for the first time.

For her first song, she performed her new pop single "Cry for Me," dressed in a Marie Antoinette-inspired costume, similar to one Madonna wore for her famous performance of "Vogue" at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards.

Like the Queen of Pop, Cabello was accompanied by a slew of male and female backup dancers dressed in similar 18th-century French ensembles.

Madonna, who herself drew inspiration from the film Dangerous Liaisons for her VMAs performance, was not too far away while Cabello performed at SNL's Studio 8H home at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan; the pop queen took the stage at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn as part of her Madame X tour, and yes, she did perform "Vogue." Cabello's friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift was spotted leaving the show.

Photos

Camila Cabello's Best Looks

Cabello later let her hair down and changed into a slinky white silk gown to perform her ballad "Easy."

Madonna, 1990 MTV VMAs, GIF

MTV

Watch Cabello's performance of "Cry for Me":

And check out her performance of "Easy."

Stranger Things star David Harbour hosted the episode. After the live taping, he headed to the SNL after-party with British singer Lily Allen and his dad.

Camila Cabello, SNL Afterparty

James Devaney/GC Images

Cabello also attended the bash. Not spotted: Her beau and fellow singer Shawn Mendes.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Camila Cabello , , Saturday Night Live , Madonna , Top Stories , Apple News , Music , TV
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.