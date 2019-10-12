Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo... Billy Porter just made our dreams come true.

The Pose star officially confirmed the news on Saturday evening at the New Yorker Festival. He'll be playing the iconic fairy godmother role in James Corden's musical live-action remake of Cinderella.

"I have a couple movies that I'm working on," he shared on the New Yorker's Instagram Stories. "I'm gonna be playing the fairy godmother in the new Cinderella movie with Camila Cabello."

That's right! He'll join the "Shameless" singer, who will make her acting debut as Cinderella herself. Plus, the 22-year-old star is expected to create the upcoming film's music, with the help of Corden (of course). As of now, Porter and Cabello are the only two actors attached to the Disney remake, which is described as a "modern re-imagining of the classic fairytale."

Additionally, Kay Cannon (Blockers director) will have a hand in the project, along with Corden's production company partner at Fulwell73, Leo Pearlman.