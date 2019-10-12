by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 2:44 PM
Sometimes, you just need to hit the pause button on your friendship.
It seems Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder, is doing just that with co-star and longtime bestie, Kristen Doute. The recently engaged reality TV personality sat down with pop culture guru, Danny Pellegrino, on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi. During their conversation, the Bravolebrity candidly spoke about her friendship with Doute and how they're both keeping a distance from each other right now.
"I've sat there, and I'm like, 'Am I gonna look like the a--hole in this situation or is she?' I have no idea," Stassi said about the dynamic between her and Kristen, ahead of the reality TV show's eighth season. "I'm prepared to look like the a--hole. But whatever it is, I'm like, listen I have to take care of my mental and emotional health first."
She added, "And if taking a break from someone is a bitch move and makes me nasty, then, I don't give a f--k."
The Next Level Basic author made it clear that she still has love for Kristen. "It doesn't mean that I don't care about her," the 31-year-old star shared. "I absolutely do. It's just sometimes, you just can't be in the same room as someone without wanting to kill them."
Alison Buck/WireImage
Earlier this year, there was chatter that the two BFF's had a fall-out after Kristen was noticeably missing from Stassi's engagement back in July.
Around that time the author opened up about her friendship even more on her podcast, saying, "We're at the homestretch from filming, I have a few days left. My brain is mush," she explained to her fiancé, Beau Clark, who was a guest on her podcast.
He responded, "My emotions are shot."
She added, "The drama is killing me. I can't anymore. I can't talk about this s--t anymore... I'm literally dead inside."
Additionally, Stassi's mom, Dayna Schroeder, seemingly confirmed her daughter's friendship with Doute was in a bad place. "Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn't there? I know you two are close," a follower commented on her daughter's engagement photos.
"Yes, quite sad," Dayna said in response. "But I didn't really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don't you worry, it's like Lion King and the circle of life... each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they've always had. Somethings just take time."
It looks like fans will just have to wait and see what happens between the besties on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, which is slated to air later this year.
