Happy anniversary, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!

Saturday marks exactly one year since the 29-year-old daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York and ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York wed her beau at Windsor Castle in front of family and friends, including sister Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were part of the wedding party.

Eugenie marked the anniversary by posting a sweet wedding video on her Instagram. In the footage, she is seen is seen getting ready in her Grenville Emerald tiara and ivory wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos with an open back to show her scoliosis surgery scar, walking down the aisle with her father, sharing a kiss with Jack on the front steps of St George's Chapel, exchanging vows inside and riding off with him in a carriage. Close-ups of the floral arrangements are also shown.

"This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always!" Eugenie wrote. "Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!"