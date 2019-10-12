Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Wedding Video on Her and Jack Brooksbank's 1-Year Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!

Saturday marks exactly one year since the 29-year-old daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York and ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York wed her beau at Windsor Castle in front of family and friends, including sister Princess BeatricePrince Harry and Meghan MarklePrince William and Kate Middleton, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were part of the wedding party.

Eugenie marked the anniversary by posting a sweet wedding video on her Instagram. In the footage, she is seen is seen getting ready in her Grenville Emerald tiara and ivory wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos with an open back to show her scoliosis surgery scar, walking down the aisle with her father, sharing a kiss with Jack on the front steps of St George's Chapel, exchanging vows inside and riding off with him in a carriage. Close-ups of the floral arrangements are also shown.

"This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always!" Eugenie wrote. "Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!"

Watch the wedding video:

Relive the romance even more: See photos from Eugenie and Jack's wedding:

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Carriage, Atmosphere

PA Wire

That Magic Moment

Fans, family and photographers gather at the royal wedding.

Cake, Detail, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

All in the Details

The couple's glorious cake featured their initials and much more.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Face Palm

PA Wire

No Caption Needed

Princess Charlotte has had quite enough of waving!

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

PA Wire

Brother and Sister Duties

The eldest of Kate and William's children were ready for the big day ahead.

Holly Branson, Royal Wedding, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Holly Branson

The Virgin heiress attended the royal wedding solo.

Emma Louise Connolly, Oliver Proudlock, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Emma Louise Connolly and Oliver Proudlock

The duo arrived in style for the royal wedding.

Sofia Wellesley, James Blunt, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt

The two were all smiles as they braved the chilly weather.

Flowers, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Calm Before the Wedding

The church looked ready for the big day hours before guests arrived.

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Victoria Joness/PA Wire

On the Church Steps

The newlyweds appear happily in love after saying "I do."

Princess Eugenie, Royal Wedding

YouTube

From Up Top

An aerial shot of the stunning ceremony.

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

YouTube

Fit for a Princess

Jack and Eugenie enjoy a moment to themselves during their wedding.

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Father of the Bride

The father and daughter duo walked down the aisle.

Bridesmaids, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Bridesmaids Galore

The lovely little ones enjoyed their moment with photographers.

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Wedding Dress Train

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A Train Is Comin'

Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding gown makes its way up the church steps.

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Ceremony

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

All Rise!

The bridal party makes their way into the church.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princes Eugenie Royal Wedding

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Warm Welcome

Prince Harry enjoyed the company from his seat inside the church.

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

PA Wire

The Look of Love

Princess Eugenie glanced over at Jack during the wedding.

Rings, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

PA Wire

With This Ring

A close-up of the couple's rings during the ceremony.

Flowers, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Flowers Galore

The church was decorated with fall's finest foliage.

Carriage, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Say Hello!

Husband and wife wave to the crowds of fans after exchanging their vows.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The newlyweds were in the very same located their wed last May.

Nicola Brooksbank, George Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

Nicola and George Brooksbank

The groom's parents appeared in great spirits as their attended the nuptials.

Guy Pelly, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Guy Pelly

Dapper in his Sunday best, Pelly made his way into the wedding festivities. 

Lady Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Lady Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor

The two battled the windy weather on their way to the church.

Princess Eugenie, Carriage, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Eugenie

The bride arriving to the ceremony in her car.

Prince Philip, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Shutterstock

Prince Philip

Prince Philip arrives to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II

The royal monarch wears a seafoam ensemble to the royal wedding.

Cara Delevigne, Derek Blasberg, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel and actress suits up for the ceremony.

Kate Moss, Lila Grace Moss Hack, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Moss & Lila Grace Moss Hack

The supermodel and her daughter were in attendance at the wedding.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter is a bridesmaid at the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Princess Charlotte & Prince George

The siblings are both a part of the royal wedding party.

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Prince George, Savannah

Yui Mok/PA Wire

All Play

The royal wedding party had the time of their lives.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Princess Beatrice

The sister of the bride is also the maid of honor.

ESC:Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Beatice

The maid of honor heads to her seat inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Ricky Martin, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Shutterstock

Ricky Martin

The singer and actor arrives to the royal ceremony.

Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP

Sarah Ferguson

The mother of the bride arrives at the ceremony.

Liv Tyler, Dave Gardner, Kate Moss, Lila Grace, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Alastair Grant/PA Wire

Liv Tyler, Dave Gardner, Kate Moss & Lila Grace

The group enjoys a laugh together at the royal ceremony.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex wears a gorgeous Givenchy outfit for the royal ceremony.

Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge is pretty in pink at the wedding.

Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton

The expecting sister of Kate Middleton arrives in green at the ceremony.

Dave Gardner, Liv Tyler, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Liv Tyler

Actress Liv Tyler is photographed arriving to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.

Chelsy Davy, Royal Wedding, Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Chelsy Davy

The businesswoman and former girlfriend of Prince Harry arrives to the ceremony.

Pixie Geldof, George Barnett, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Royal Wedding, Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Pixie Geldof & George Barnett

Couple is photographed arriving at the royal wedding on Friday.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton

The expectant Brit looked gorgeous in green.

Richard Bacon, Royal Wedding, Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Richard Bacon

Television presenter is in attendance at the wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Heather Kerzner, Royal Wedding, Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Heather Kerzner

The socialite is spotted arriving to the ceremony with pals on Friday.

Jimmy Carr, Karoline Copping, Royal Wedding Arrivals, Royal Wedding, Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Jimmy Carr & Karoline Copping

The duo is photographed arriving at the wedding venue.

Emma Joy Kitchener, Julian Fellowes, Royal Wedding, Wedding

Gareth Fuller, Pool via AP

Emma Joy Kitchener & Julian Fellowes

The Downton Abbey actor arrives with his wife to the ceremony.

