by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 7:49 AM
Happy anniversary, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!
Saturday marks exactly one year since the 29-year-old daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York and ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York wed her beau at Windsor Castle in front of family and friends, including sister Princess Beatrice, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were part of the wedding party.
Eugenie marked the anniversary by posting a sweet wedding video on her Instagram. In the footage, she is seen is seen getting ready in her Grenville Emerald tiara and ivory wedding dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos with an open back to show her scoliosis surgery scar, walking down the aisle with her father, sharing a kiss with Jack on the front steps of St George's Chapel, exchanging vows inside and riding off with him in a carriage. Close-ups of the floral arrangements are also shown.
"This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always!" Eugenie wrote. "Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!"
Watch the wedding video:
Relive the romance even more: See photos from Eugenie and Jack's wedding:
PA Wire
Fans, family and photographers gather at the royal wedding.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
The couple's glorious cake featured their initials and much more.
PA Wire
Princess Charlotte has had quite enough of waving!
PA Wire
The eldest of Kate and William's children were ready for the big day ahead.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
The Virgin heiress attended the royal wedding solo.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
The duo arrived in style for the royal wedding.
Matt Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The two were all smiles as they braved the chilly weather.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The church looked ready for the big day hours before guests arrived.
Victoria Joness/PA Wire
The newlyweds appear happily in love after saying "I do."
YouTube
An aerial shot of the stunning ceremony.
YouTube
Jack and Eugenie enjoy a moment to themselves during their wedding.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
The father and daughter duo walked down the aisle.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
The lovely little ones enjoyed their moment with photographers.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding gown makes its way up the church steps.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
The bridal party makes their way into the church.
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Prince Harry enjoyed the company from his seat inside the church.
PA Wire
Princess Eugenie glanced over at Jack during the wedding.
PA Wire
A close-up of the couple's rings during the ceremony.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
The church was decorated with fall's finest foliage.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Husband and wife wave to the crowds of fans after exchanging their vows.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
The newlyweds were in the very same located their wed last May.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
The groom's parents appeared in great spirits as their attended the nuptials.
Matt Crossick/PA Wire
Dapper in his Sunday best, Pelly made his way into the wedding festivities.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The two battled the windy weather on their way to the church.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The bride arriving to the ceremony in her car.
Shutterstock
Prince Philip arrives to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
The royal monarch wears a seafoam ensemble to the royal wedding.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The supermodel and actress suits up for the ceremony.
WPA Pool/Getty Images
The supermodel and her daughter were in attendance at the wedding.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter is a bridesmaid at the ceremony.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The siblings are both a part of the royal wedding party.
Yui Mok/PA Wire
The royal wedding party had the time of their lives.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The sister of the bride is also the maid of honor.
YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images
The maid of honor heads to her seat inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Shutterstock
The singer and actor arrives to the royal ceremony.
Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP
The mother of the bride arrives at the ceremony.
Alastair Grant/PA Wire
The group enjoys a laugh together at the royal ceremony.
Press Association via AP Images
The Duchess of Sussex wears a gorgeous Givenchy outfit for the royal ceremony.
Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The Duchess of Cambridge is pretty in pink at the wedding.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
The expecting sister of Kate Middleton arrives in green at the ceremony.
Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
Actress Liv Tyler is photographed arriving to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
The businesswoman and former girlfriend of Prince Harry arrives to the ceremony.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Couple is photographed arriving at the royal wedding on Friday.
Shutterstock
The expectant Brit looked gorgeous in green.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
Television presenter is in attendance at the wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
The socialite is spotted arriving to the ceremony with pals on Friday.
James Gourley/Shutterstock
The duo is photographed arriving at the wedding venue.
Gareth Fuller, Pool via AP
The Downton Abbey actor arrives with his wife to the ceremony.
