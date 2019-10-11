Zack Clayton Carpinello is seeking forgiveness.

Hours after E! News confirmed Jenni "JWoww" Farley ended their relationship over Angelina Pivarnick's claim that Zack inappropriately touched her during a night out with the Jersey Shore cast, he wants to publicly apologize for his actions.

"I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for," Zack wrote in a statement on his Instagram. "Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well."

He continued, "I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to be every day. I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen again, in any way regardless of outcome."

A source previously said that Jenni felt "devastated" by Angelina's allegation and broke up with Zack last night.