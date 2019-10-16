Elle Woods, Cher Horowitz, and More Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes You Can Rewear IRL

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 11:39 AM

Halloween is two weeks away, but for most of us social butterflies, parties start THIS weekend. It's OK, breathe. Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you covered. However, although costumes-from-a-bag may be convenient and time-sensitive, sometimes your costume goddess calling card is yearning to be something more classic, timeless, and above of: iconic. We're talking leading ladies from some of the most quote-worthy and renowned films of all time and how to style them IRL!

Whether you want to test out your Legally Blonde jargon as pretty-in-pink Elle Woods, or debate your way through tartan plaid as everybody's favorite Clueless teen queen Cher Horowitz, we're here for you, fashionistas. We've handpicked costume profiles for some of the most iconic women in cinema—from Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw to Almost Famous' Penny Lane—so all you have to do is click the checkout button and prepare yourself for rounds of compliments on your costume. 

Our only question: Which leading lady will you be?

E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Elle Woods

Get Elle Woods' Look: Think pink! Find a tailored blazer and structured skirt in Elle's signature Pantone to pull off this character costume. Add a pill box hat and a blingy stiletto and you're ready to apply to Harvard, pals.

SHEIN Solid Button Breasted Blazer & Wrap Skirt Set

Flirty meets fun with this executive two piece set in sugar pink. 

Halloween Fashion Icon
$23 Shein
Pillbox Hat

Top off your look for the frightful night with a '50s pillbox hat that's cute to boot!

Halloween Fashion Icon
$15 Amazon
Jewel Badgley Mischka Darlene Embellished Ankle Strap Sandal

Ice your ankles out with these blingy stilettos that will take your costume to new blonde heights.

Halloween Fashion Icon
$109 Nordstrom
E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Cher Horowitz

Get Cher Horowitz's Look: Think yellow tartan plaid all over! Find a fitted blazer in the yellow textile print and a matching skirt to kick off this costume. Add some sassy knee highs and you'll be the class president with a heart of gold before you know it.

Tall Checked Blazer

Fancy meets free-spirited in this structured blazer in yellow tartan plaid. 

Halloween Fashion Icon
$52
$16 Boohoo
Woven Belted Zip Front Check Mini Skirt

Put some flair into your fright with this matching tartan plaid skirt that will really sell your look.

Halloween Fashion Icon
$36
$14 Boohoo
Over The Knee Socks

You'll be the smartest in the classroom with these chic knee high socks.

Halloween Fashion Icon
$3 Shein
E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Mia Wallace

Get Mia Wallace's Look: For the Pulp Fiction fashionista, think oversized men's dress shirt, some black dress slacks, and a blunt black bob. If you're feeling festive and want to make it uncanny, add a cigarette. 

H&M Slim Fit Easy-Iron Shirt

An oversized men's dress shirt will be the envy of the group for its functionality and comfort.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$16 H&M
Women's Skinny Ankle Pant

Find a pair of dress slacks that you can dance, move, and shake all night in!

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$24 Amazon
Costume Bob Wig

Finding a razor sharp black bob will transform this costume into overdrive.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$13 Amazon
E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Bad Sandy

Get Bad Sandy's Look: For the Grease go-getter, think off-the-shoulder halters, faux leather leggings, and a curly blonde mane. If you are feeling especially spooky, add a red lip and a cigarette to be the baddest. 

H&M Short Off-The-Shoulder Top

Keep it flirty and fun with this off-the-shoulder halter top.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$15
$8 H&M
Faux Leather Leggings Pants

Sassy meets sexy with these faux leather leggings. 

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$27 Amazon
The Bad Girl Wig

Be the baddest on the block and complete your costume with this curly blonde wig. 

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$17 Amazon
E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Mrs. Robinson

Get Mrs. Robinson's Look: To be The Graduate's original cougar, think oversized leopard faux fur coat, an auburn side bob, and a dreamy pink lipstick. 

BCBGeneration Leopard Print Faux Fur Zip Jacket

Take a walk on the wild side with this one-of-a-kind leopard print faux fur jacket. 

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$248
$90 Nordstrom
Short Brown Wig

Stylish and chic, this auburn side bob will elevate this costume to uncanny proportions.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$19 Amazon
MAC Velvet Teddy Lipstick

Channel your inner princess with this creamy babydoll pink rouge that's perfect for your lippy demise. 

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$12 MAC
E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Annie Hall

Get Annie Hall's Look: Think men's oversized dress shirt, vest, a slouchy pant in taupe or tan, and a wide brim floppy black hat. If you're feeling extra (it's Halloween! Why not?) add a bowtie to complete the look.

H&M Suit Vest

Cut shapes in this fitted men's vest to show off your feminine silhouette. 

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$25 H&M
H&M Wide-Leg Pants

These wide-leg pants will up your costume's cool factor and can double as office wear for the rest of the year!

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$35 H&M
Women's Wide Brim Floppy Hat

You'll be the talk of the town with this quirky bowler hat.

Annie Hall
$23 Amazon
E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Penny Lane

Get Penny Lane's look: Think '70s coat, bell bottoms, and some psychedelic shades to get Penny's iconic look. If you're not lucky enough to have a wavy mane, you'll want to find a wig to match the era.

Show Me Your Mumu Coat

Be the disco diva you were born to be in this '70s inspired jacket.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$216 Revolve
H&M Mini Flare High Jeans

Add some literal flair to your costume with these high waisted flare jeans.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$20 H&M
‘70s Round Sunglasses

You'll be the grooviest ghoul at the ball with these psychedelic shades.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$20 Urban Outfitters
E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Carrie Bradshaw

Get Carrie Bradshaw's look: Think pink tank, giant white tulle skirt, and some strappy stilettos to get the city slicking character's iconic look. 

H&M Short Jersey Top

Take NYC by storm in this cute jersey tank in salmon.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$5 H&M
Knee Length Tulle Skirt

We couldn't help but wonder: this tulle skirt is TV perfection.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$20 Amazon
Steve Madden Sane Ankle Strap Sandal

Stop traffic (and hail a cab) in these shiny stiletto winners.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$90
$70 Nordstrom
E-Comm: Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes, Holly Golightly

Get Holly Golighty's look: If you want to enjoy Breakfast at Tiffany's, think LBD, some classy pearls, and an even classier tiara to take on this timeless costume. When in doubt: grab four of your girlfriends and be everybody's favorite moms from Monterey, the Big Little Lies crew. 

Little Black Dress

Formal meets functional in this classic LBD.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$49 Amazon
Pearl Long Necklace

Add a little drip for your neck with this pearly delight.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$16 Amazon
Crystal Tiara Crown

Own your queendom in this gold rose tiara and earring set.

Fashion Icon Halloween Costumes
$8 Amazon

Check out these last-minute costumes and find out the best places to buy Halloween candy in bulk on Today.

