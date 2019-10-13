25 Shocking Secrets About Pulp Fiction Revealed

"You know what they call a, uh, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in Paris?"

Chances are you know exactly what the Parisians call the McDonald's burger, thanks to Pulp Fiction.

Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece came out 25 years ago, hitting theaters on Oct. 14, 1994, with the independent movie made for just $8 million going on to gross over $200 million, a record at the time. Not only did the bold and bloody film solidify the Reservoir Dog auteur's place as one of Hollywood's most daring and celebrated directors, but it completely revitalized the career of John Travolta and made stars out of Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

But all three almost didn't even end up taking on their iconic roles as Vincent Vega, Jules Winnfield and Mia Wallace: one was considered undesirable at the time, the other had to go head-to-head in an audition while the third nearly passed after finding the script "terrifying."

Of course, all three would end up earning Oscar nominations for their work in the film, which has been hailed as one of the best movies of all-time since its release over two decades ago.