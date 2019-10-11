Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey and Brie Larson were among the stars honored for their humanitarian efforts at Variety's 2019 Power of Women: Los Angeles luncheon on Friday.

And in style. Aniston, who was recognized for her work with with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, looked chic in a sleeveless, belted black pinstriped dress with an asymmetrical wrap skirt. Carey, who was honored for her work with the Fresh Air Fund's Camp Mariah, wore a long-sleeve V-neck black gown. Larson, celebrated for her work with the Equal Justice Initiative, attended the event in a sleeveless red leather flared and cropped pantsuit over a black sleeveless turtleneck.

Awkwafina, Chaka Khan, and Dana Walden, Chairperson of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, were also honored at the luncheon, which was presented by Lifetime.

The six women are featured on the cover of Variety's new Power of Women issue.

"I think it's important for women to support each other and to not root against each other and to understand the power of friendships," Aniston told the magazine. "One of the most powerful things I have in my life are the women that I cultivated friendships with almost 30 years ago, 35 years ago and they are still my girlfriends today. So, I say, cultivate those beautiful friendships as a young woman, and they will support you as you get older, and keep you grounded, and keep you on your toes, and focused and never let you get away with anything."

Other celebrity attendees at the Power of Women: Los Angeles luncheon included Natalie Portman, Rachel Zoe, Niecy Nash, The Act actress Joey King and comedienne Ali Wong.