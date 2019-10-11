New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Boy, was this week an embarrassment of riches. By now, you've probably given "Lights Up," Harry Styles' return to music after two years a listen or two—and if you're like us, replayed the stunning music video so many times that the people at YouTube must be wondering if something's wrong—and possibly given the latest releases from Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello a spin, but there's so much more out there, just waiting to be discovered. These are our picks for the best of the best. You're welcome.