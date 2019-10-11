Love Hocus Pocus? Love Friends? Well, just wait until you learn about this uncanny connection.

Eagled-eyed fans noticed that the fountain featured in the sitcom's opening credits is also featured in the beloved Halloween classic.

That's right. The fountain Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross splash in at the start of the show is the same fountain Dani and Allison run by in the park.

But how can that be? After all, Friends is set in New York City while Hocus Pocus is set in Salem, Massachusetts. Well, sort of. Friends was actually filmed in California, and that opening shot was filmed at the Warner Bros. ranch. Some of the Hocus Pocus scenes were also filmed in California, including on the Warner Bros. set. Although, parts of the project were actually shot in Massachusetts.

Needless to say, fans were pretty excited once they spotted the similarities.

"Okay has no one ever noticed that the damn FRIENDS FOUNTAIN is in HOCUS POCUS?!??" one person tweeted.