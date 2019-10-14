Since the Grammys first introduced an award for Best Rap Performance in 1989, just two of its recipients have been women.

Rap icons and industry pioneers Yo-Yo and Da Brat look back at challenges faced by hip hop's women artists in this clip from Sunday's new True Hollywood Story, which will explore some aspects of sexism and sidelining amid a historically male-fronted music scene. "Hip hop female artists continuously reinvent themselves," Yo-Yo, a 1996 Grammy nominee and longtime female empowerment advocate, tells the camera. "You have to constantly stay hot or they move on to someone else."

Da Brat agrees that "you're expected to look a certain way" and "they want you to be beautiful," something she notes isn't true for men in similar positions. "Look at Biggie and Heavy D," she bites, going on to say that as a woman trying to hold her own in the hip hop space, "You always want to be f--kable."

In addition to recounting their experiences with sexist beauty standards, Yo-Yo and Da Brat share their thoughts on the early 2000s, a critical time for women in hip hop.