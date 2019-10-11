Go Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber's $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Home

Welcome to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's home!

The 25-year-old singer shared pictures of his California pad via Instagram on Friday.

"I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it?" the Grammy winner captioned one of the photos, later adding, "I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times reported that the "Sorry" star purchased a house in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million. So, buyers will likely pay a pretty penny. Although, it looks like the new residents will get a lot of bang for their buck. According to the newspaper, the 1930s Monterey Colonial home has more than 6,100 square feet of space and contains five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a library. It also reportedly has several luxurious features, including a library, a wine cellar and a home theater.

While the artist didn't post pictures of all of these rooms, he did give his followers a peek at his expansive living space, kitchen and impressive art collection. Fans also noticed a few personal touches throughout the tour, including a photo of the Biebs snuggling with his wife.