Go Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber's $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Home

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 9:51 AM
Welcome to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's home!
The 25-year-old singer shared pictures of his California pad via Instagram on Friday.
"I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it?" the Grammy winner captioned one of the photos, later adding, "I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."
Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times reported that the "Sorry" star purchased a house in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million. So, buyers will likely pay a pretty penny. Although, it looks like the new residents will get a lot of bang for their buck. According to the newspaper, the 1930s Monterey Colonial home has more than 6,100 square feet of space and contains five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a library. It also reportedly has several luxurious features, including a library, a wine cellar and a home theater.
While the artist didn't post pictures of all of these rooms, he did give his followers a peek at his expansive living space, kitchen and impressive art collection. Fans also noticed a few personal touches throughout the tour, including a photo of the Biebs snuggling with his wife.
To see photos of the crooner's home sweet home, check out the gallery.
Welcome to "the tropics." The fun wallpaper and neon sign make guests feel like they're on the ultimate getaway.
Anyone up for a game?
As the two cats show, the home is pet friendly.
Tons of windows wrap around the room.
Also, look at all of those lighting fixtures and ceiling beams.
What a sweet snapshot! A black and white photo of the couple hangs on the wall of this living space. The sheepskin rugs, hanging chair and white poufs complete the cozy area.
The singer and the model line their staircase with artistic pieces.
Any takers?
