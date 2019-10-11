Go Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber's $8.5 Million Beverly Hills Home

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, House

Instagram

Welcome to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's home!

The 25-year-old singer shared pictures of his California pad via Instagram on Friday.

"I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it?" the Grammy winner captioned one of the photos, later adding, "I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER."

Earlier this year, The Los Angeles Times reported that the "Sorry" star purchased a house in Beverly Hills for $8.5 million. So, buyers will likely pay a pretty penny. Although, it looks like the new residents will get a lot of bang for their buck. According to the newspaper, the 1930s Monterey Colonial home has more than 6,100 square feet of space and contains five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a library.  It also reportedly has several luxurious features, including a library, a wine cellar and a home theater.

While the artist didn't post pictures of all of these rooms, he did give his followers a peek at his expansive living space, kitchen and impressive art collection. Fans also noticed a few personal touches throughout the tour, including a photo of the Biebs snuggling with his wife.

To see photos of the crooner's home sweet home, check out the gallery.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Instagram

Beautiful Wallpaper

Welcome to "the tropics." The fun wallpaper and neon sign make guests feel like they're on the ultimate getaway. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Instagram

Fun for All

Anyone up for a game? 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Instagram

Lots of Love

As the two cats show, the home is pet friendly.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Instagram

Lots of Natural Night

Tons of windows wrap around the room.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Instagram

Wood Floors Throughout

Also, look at all of those lighting fixtures and ceiling beams.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Instagram

Personal Touches

What a sweet snapshot! A black and white photo of the couple hangs on the wall of this living space. The sheepskin rugs, hanging chair and white poufs complete the cozy area.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Instagram

Stunning Staircases

The singer and the model line their staircase with artistic pieces.

Any takers?

