Jersey Shore's JWoww Breaks Up With Zack Amid Angelina Drama

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 8:02 AM

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

It's over for Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello.

The two have called it quits after less than a year of dating, E! News can confirm.

Fans had a feeling there was trouble in paradise after MTV aired an episode of Jersey Shore in which Carpinello was seen wrapping his arm around Angelina Pivarnick in Las Vegas and asking her about her sex life. He was also accused of grabbing her butt.

Farley spoke out about the episode via Instagram.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," the reality TV star wrote via the social network. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."

After fans started taking sides, Farley addressed a few of their comments on the social network.

"She was all over him too... I saw her ass in his face. Real friend there," Farley wrote in response to one commenter, who claimed Farley had "turned into a bully." "She stirred the pot knowing it would end up on tv. If she was a true friend, she would've checked him and then came straight to me. She lived for the drama and straight disrespect."

In addition, Farley and Pivarnick got into a heated exchange on Twitter. At one point, Farley called her pathetic and claimed she "can't stand Chris because he doesn't pay attention to anything you say." Pivarnick is engaged to Chris Larangeira.

Farley confirmed her relationship with Carpinello, a.k.a. "24," in April, and the two made their relationship Instagram official later that month. They then made their red carpet debut as a couple in May and continued to pack on the PDA at a number of award shows.

Fans soon learned that the two had actually known each other for years. In fact, Carpinello actually attended the wedding of Farley and Roger Mathews. Mathews and Farley filed for divorce in September 2018 and finalized their divorce in August 2019.

Us Weekly was first to report news of the split.

TAGS/ Jersey Shore , JWoww , Couples , Celebrities , Reality TV , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
