Ronan Farrow Speaks Out After Matt Lauer's Rape Denial

Ronan Farrow is standing by the claims made in his book Catch and Release, which includes former NBC employee Brooke Nevils' rape allegation against Matt Lauer, and says the information published was "extensively fact checked."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist made his comments on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday, two days after the news made headlines and spurred a lengthy letter of denial of assault or unconsensual sex from the fired Today show co-host, who lost his job at NBC News in 2017 over alleged sexual misconduct..

"Obviously, in the book, we include his exact thinking without violating any ground rules," Farrow said. "We had very strict rules about what we could reveal about what conversations we had with many of the sources in the book."

The information in Catch and Release, he said, was "extensively fact-checked, as with everything in this book."