Liam Hemsworth seems to be sliding into a new romance.

Two months after he and wife Miley Cyrus announced their split, the actor was been spotted out on a date with Dynasty's Maddison Brown. In pictures obtained by E! News, the duo were seen smiling as they headed into NYC's subway ahead of a day exploring the city. According to TMZ, Liam and the 22-year-old actress walked hand-in-hand through the West Village before stopping at Sant Ambroeus coffee bar.

Liam looked casual in a black t-shirt, jeans and Converse sneakers. For her part, the CW star chose ripped jeans and a low-cut, polka dot top.

Since his break up from Miley, Liam has been keeping a relatively low profile. In August, while in Australia with his brother Chris Hemsworth, the Hunger Games alum first broke his silence on his recent single status.

"Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote on Instagram. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."