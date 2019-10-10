Cardi B Channels Her Inner Lizzie McGuire After Every Career Milestone

Cardi B is at the top of her game, and she knows it.

The hip-hop superstar discussed "finally" gaining acceptance from the fashion world, among other hot topics, during Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit in New York City on Thursday. Cardi, who celebrates her 27th birthday tomorrow, even credited iconic Disney Channel character Lizzie McGuire for being the inspiration behind how she celebrates accomplishment after accomplishment.

"I've worked so hard to be able to get to these shows," she shared, referencing her many spectacular appearances at Paris Fashion Week. "When it comes to the fashion industry, they don't care if you've got number one hits, all the awards, if you just ain't stylin' right, they just ain't gonna invite you to their shows, they just don't care. You've got to be into it and you've got to have a sense of style."

Cardi said she's spent "years" trying to prove her status as a fashionista, adding that she's "finally" found success.