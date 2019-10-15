So was that not absolutely a "love letter to the pilot" of Arrow?

Tonight's final season premiere took Oliver Queen to Earth-2, an earth where he didn't survive his time on Lian-Yu, so he pretended to be rescued from the island and arrived home 12 years later instead of five. When he got "home," quite a few things had changed without him having been there. Moira had married Malcolm Merlyn, Tommy was still alive, but Thea had died of an overdose on her 18th birthday because Oliver wasn't there to save her.

That ended up being the most important difference, because it drove Tommy to the dark side. Oliver, Laurel, and Earth-2 Hood Adrian Chase (LOL) worked to track down the Dark Archer, with Oliver convinced it was Malcolm, as it was on Earth-1. But it was actually Tommy, driven to try to destroy the Glades to avenge Thea's death using the very particle thing that Oliver had been sent by the Monitor to retrieve.