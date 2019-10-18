Jennifer Aniston's Best Looks Ever

Since Friends debut back in 1994, people have taken notice of Jennifer Aniston's style.

The 50-year-old actress, who will receive the People's Icon of 2019 Award at the E! People's Choice Awards, continues to be a trendsetter whenever she steps out for a red carpet event.

From rocking little black dresses to gorgeous designer gowns, there is no denying that the California native always looks phenomenal. Who can forget her beachy hairdo and burgundy gown with gold beading at the 1999 Emmy Awards? Or when she shocked us all by rocking a red Valentino gown at the 2013 Oscars?

We can hardly wait to see what the Cake star chooses to wear to this year's People's Choice Awards but in the meantime, be sure to check out all of her most iconic looks below.

Aniston is not only receiving the People's Icon of 2019 award during this year's PCAs ceremony, she could also take home the trophy for The Female Movie Star of 2019 for her role in Murder Mystery.