The celebs were out in full force. 

Wednesday, October 10 marked the return of the annual amfAR Gala in support of The Foundation for Aids Research. A cause near and dear to many people's heart, and an event that helps raise money to find a cure. Since it began, amfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $14 million for amfAR's lifesaving research programs.

This event is always a star-studded occasion, with many A-List celebs turn up to show their support for the cause, and this year is no different. This years event took place at Milk in Los Angeles and celebrities like Tom Ford, James Corden, Katy Perry, Paris Jackson and Heidi Klum were a few of the chairs for the event. Christina Aguilera was set to perform and Gwyneth Paltrow was an honoree. Talk about star power! 

When it came to red carpet glamour, everyone put their best foot forward. 

Let's take a look at all of the amazing fashion looks at the 2019 amfAR Gala! 

Jojo, 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Arrivals

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jojo

Is it too little, too late to see we're in love with the singer's dramatic look?

Bobby Berk, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Bobby Berk

Even without the Fab Five by his side, the Queer Eye star knows how to command a red carpet. 

Serayah McNeill, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Serayah McNeill

Empire's very own shuts down the red carpet in a sheer white number. 

Rumer Willis, 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis

Très chic! The actress puts a new spin on a classic design.

Cheyenne Jackson, Jason Landau, 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cheyenne Jackson & Jason Landau

The actors suit up for the star-studded charity event. 

Alexandra Daddario, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Alexandra Daddario

You can never go wrong with a classic black gown, which the actress spices up with snakeskin heels and pin straight tresses. 

EJ Johnson, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

EJ Johnson

You better werk!

Corey Brooks, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Corey Brooks

Big Brother fans might recognize this familiar face!

Chantel Jeffries, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Chantel Jeffries

The influencer-turned-DJ shows some subtle skin in a black lace gown. 

Ongina, 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ongina

Can you say serving looks? The RuPaul's Drag Race vet shines bright. 

Viktor Luna, 2019 amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Viktor Luna

The fashion designer, who first rose to fame on Project Runway, pulls out all the stops. 

Tara Dollinger, 2019 amfAR Gala, Arrivals

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tara Dollinger

The philanthropist goes glam for a good cause.

