by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 7:42 PM
The celebs were out in full force.
Wednesday, October 10 marked the return of the annual amfAR Gala in support of The Foundation for Aids Research. A cause near and dear to many people's heart, and an event that helps raise money to find a cure. Since it began, amfAR Gala Los Angeles has raised more than $14 million for amfAR's lifesaving research programs.
This event is always a star-studded occasion, with many A-List celebs turn up to show their support for the cause, and this year is no different. This years event took place at Milk in Los Angeles and celebrities like Tom Ford, James Corden, Katy Perry, Paris Jackson and Heidi Klum were a few of the chairs for the event. Christina Aguilera was set to perform and Gwyneth Paltrow was an honoree. Talk about star power!
When it came to red carpet glamour, everyone put their best foot forward.
Let's take a look at all of the amazing fashion looks at the 2019 amfAR Gala!
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Is it too little, too late to see we're in love with the singer's dramatic look?
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Even without the Fab Five by his side, the Queer Eye star knows how to command a red carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Empire's very own shuts down the red carpet in a sheer white number.
Article continues below
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Très chic! The actress puts a new spin on a classic design.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actors suit up for the star-studded charity event.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
You can never go wrong with a classic black gown, which the actress spices up with snakeskin heels and pin straight tresses.
Article continues below
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
You better werk!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Big Brother fans might recognize this familiar face!
Broadimage/Shutterstock
The influencer-turned-DJ shows some subtle skin in a black lace gown.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Can you say serving looks? The RuPaul's Drag Race vet shines bright.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The fashion designer, who first rose to fame on Project Runway, pulls out all the stops.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The philanthropist goes glam for a good cause.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?