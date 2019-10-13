Who robbed Kourtney Kardashian?

The mom of three didn't name names during Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But after realizing some of her belongings had gone missing and later identifying the culprit as a household employee who spent time "alone" with Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick for a couple of weeks, she seemed to confirm the rattling domestic heist was an inside job (new nanny?).

"This lady stole $700 out of my wallet," she told Khloe Kardashian and family friend Stephanie Shepherd, days after her assistant Megan first noticed what seemed like a significant amount of cash MIA. And it turned out that was hardly the half of it.

In addition to swiping another $4,500 from her ex Scott Disick, Kourtney suspected the woman also made off with one of her iPads, since she was unable to locate the device and didn't imagine that was a coincidence.

"Then, my security who's here today said he's seen her two times with her flashlight on in the office," the Poosh founder continued, calling the incident "insane" and swearing, "She's never coming here again."