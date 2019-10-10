Kesha Suffers Another Legal Setback in Dr. Luke Defamation Lawsuit

Kesha is facing yet another setback in her attempt to void her contract with Dr. Luke.

The New York Court of Appeals 1st Department confirms to E! News: "On the 26th of September, she was denied a motion for re-argument & a motion to appeal the decision to Albany's appellate court was denied."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, her countersuit against Dr. Luke was denied on the court's assertion that the appeal was "palpably insufficient and devoid of merit." Furthermore, the court ruled the singer's counterclaims were partly "speculative, contradicted by her own allegations that she had continued performing under the agreements."

This is the third time that the singer has attempted to pursue a countersuit against the producer's own suit in which he accuses her of defamation and breach of contract.