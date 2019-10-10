Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
That's just peachy!
Barbara Palvin couldn't help but leave a flirty comment on boyfriend Dylan Sprouse's latest Instagram photo. The picture, taken by @nodari.jpg, shows the Disney alum in Italy during Milan Fashion Week. Sprouse, who was in Milan with his supermodel girlfriend at the time the picture was taken, posted the photo to his Instagram on Thursday.
"Big shoulders and chicken legs gang," Sprouse captioned the snap.
After seeing the photo, Palvin decided to leave a cheeky comment on her beau's page.
"@dylansprouse Don't forget the most important. THE PEACH," Palvin wrote, while also adding a peach emoji.
Palvin's comment has already received over 3,000 "likes" in just over an hour. So, we think it's safe to say that the Internet loves this couple.
This flirty exchange from the celeb duo comes just days after Sprouse gushed over his girlfriend on social media, sharing a sweet tribute post for her birthday.
Palvin, 26, and Sprouse, 27, first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2018 after a series of eyebrow-raising exchanges on social media. In the months to follow, the duo would confirm their romance, with Sprouse even stepping out to support Palvin as she walked the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November.
In early 2019, the couple took a major step in their romance by moving in together!
"Two worms officially in the big apple," Palvin wrote on social media, along with a picture from their new place.
Sprouse also joked with his followers, "We moved in [and] we only had 4 mental breakdowns!"
It was just a few months ago that Palvin took to Instagram to celebrate Sprouse's 27th birthday.
"Happy birthday to the world's best snuggler," she wrote alongside a selfie of the couple. "Thank you for letting me be part of ur life. I'm so proud of the hard working man you are and I hope this year is filled with all the love and happiness you deserve. ♥️ I love you."
