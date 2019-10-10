Welcome to the family, Dua Lipa!

As the "New Rules" singer continues her romance with Anwar Hadid, pop culture fans have noticed the entire Hadid family embracing the 24-year-old.

In fact, when Bella Hadid celebrated her 23rd birthday this week in New York City, Dua couldn't help but join in on the festivities. But how friendly is this crew?

"Dua is very close with the whole Hadid family. She has spent a lot of time with them over the last few months and they have really welcomed her with open arms," a source shared with E! News. "Yolanda Hadid loves her and is happy to see Anwar so happy."

Our insider added, "Bella and Gigi Hadid always invite her to stuff too. They are very friendly with her and love when they can all get together."