We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there are two people we'd trust to decorate our home, it'd be Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, aka HGTV's Property Brothers. And we're in luck: The design duo have launched a new home collection at Kohl's. Scott Living provides an elevated, yet relatable style that blends perfectly with your current decor, while giving you the confidence to try something new.

All of the Scott Living items on sale are also eligible for Kohl's current 15% off codes HOME 15 or SAVE NOW—and some products are elibible for both, so you can stack the discounts for an additional 30% off.

Check out five items we're adding to our cart now...