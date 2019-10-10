Freeform
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 12:40 PM
The Bold Type is getting an injection of Disney royalty. E! News can exclusively reveal Raven-Symoné will appear in a recurring role in season four of the acclaimed series as Alice, a successful beauty influencer.
Look for Alice to come to Scarlet studios as a celebrity model for their upcoming photo spread focusing on anti-cultural appropriation.
In addition to The Bold Type, Raven's recent TV credits include Raven's Home, the sequel series to her Disney Channel hit That's So Raven, Guardians of the Galaxy, black-ish and Empire.
Freeform ordered a fourth season of The Bold Type back in May 2019. After the announcement on stage at Lincoln Center, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, and Katie Stevens said, "On The Bold Type, we play characters who are determined to succeed in the New York fashion media business. We balance careers, friendship and love on the daily. But this show is so important to us and our fans because regardless of who you are, we are all just trying to navigate the mess of our lives. And we are so excited to be coming back for season four Here's to more bold stories, friendship and a whole lot of rosé."
The Bold Type also stars Melora Hardin, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Stephen Conrad Moore.
At the end of season three, the ladies returned to Scarlet only to find the office being cleared out with Jacqueline's fate up in the air.
For the fourth season, Wendy Straker Hauser, who has been with the series since the start, will serve as showrunner. She replaces Amanda Lasher. Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and Joanna Coles are also serve as executive producers.
The Bold Type season four premieres in early 2020 on Freeform. No official date has been released.
