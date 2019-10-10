EXCLUSIVE!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Have Been "Playing Around With New Music"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 1:31 PM

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson might be making sweet music together.

The 26-year-old "Slide Away" artist, who is back at her home in Los Angeles after tonsillectomy surgery, has been spending a lot of time with the 22-year-old "Surfboard" singer. Simpson was even by Cyrus' side in the hospital, where he serenaded her with a new song. Though these two stars continue to add fuel to the romance rumors, Cyrus and Simpson aren't an official item just yet.

"Cody has been with her in the hospital the last several days visiting her, bringing her smoothies and keeping her company. They are definitely into each other but are not dating," a source tells E! News. "Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun. Her and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh."

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Caught Kissing

As for her surgery, the insider tells E! News, "It was really rough on her and she is still healing. Tonsillitis is something that she has dealt with before."

"Miley has been advised to lay low for the next several days and rest her voice so she will be hanging at home," the source adds. "Cody has been with her as much as he can, and they have been pretty inseparable this last week."

Cyrus and Simpson have formed a close bond following her split from Liam Hemsworth and her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter. However, it seems as though the artist's relationship with Simpson is not that serious.

"Miley is being Miley," a source recently told E! News. "She is having fun and that's all. She is not looking for anything serious. She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There's no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her."

