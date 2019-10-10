It's no secret Jennifer Aniston is far from social media's biggest fan.

For one, the beloved A-list star is not on Instagram or Twitter despite Hollywood's general attraction to both platforms. As InStyle previously said of the star, she "worries about the damaging effects of social media on young people figuring out their identity."

"They're doing it through someone else's lens, which has been filtered and changed…and then it's 'like me, don't like me, did I get liked?'" Aniston said in the October issue.

Theres another element of the online media landscape she's no fan of: the comments.

"I also think we need to take away comment sections," she told Allure. "When people say, 'Don't read the comments,' well, I've read comments. I'm not an idiot."