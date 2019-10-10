Does Justin Bieber have babies on the brain?

The 25-year-old crooner took to Instagram on Wednesday and hinted he'd like to start a family with Hailey Bieber in the future.

After seeing a video of a dad playing with a baby, Justin reflected on his desires to have kids of his own one day.

"This is something I look forward to," he wrote alongside the clip.

He also shared a video of a dad interviewing his young daughter after she put on some lipstick.

"Hailey with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in a world of trouble haha," the "Sorry" singer wrote alongside the video.

This wasn't the first time the artist had expressed interest in raising children. Back in July, he wrote about how he'll be "doing daddy-daughter dates" one day. Although, he made it clear he was "not hinting at anything soon" and that he was "not in a rush." In fact, the "Never Say Never" star has envisioned becoming a parent for years.

"By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family. I want to be a young dad," he told WWD back in 2011. "I want to be able to have done what I wanted to do—to be successful, to do a movie or whatever. But if the time is right, I definitely want to be married by 25."