These 15 Secrets About Halloweentown Are Not Vastly Overrated

"Halloween is cool."

Twenty-five years ago, Halloweentown debuted on Disney Channel, making it one of the network's first original movies. And it quickly became an October tradition for legions of fans, inspiring three follow-up movies and a prime spot on Freeform's annual 31 Days of Halloween programming.

In the made-for-TV feature, 13-year-old Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) learns she's a witch and travels to another world to help grandma Aggie (Debbie Reynolds) fight an unknown evildoer.

Given its enduring popularity, it's hard to imagine a time when Halloweentown wasn't a sure thing. But two networks actually passed on the fantasy series that offered a glimpse into what exactly monsters, witches and warlocks do every other day of the year when they aren't running amok on All Hallow's Eve.

Created by Sheri Singer and her now-husband producer Steve White, Halloweentown had a long journey before coming a cult classic and holiday staple, with Singer revealing the franchise's origin story in an exclusive interview with E! News.