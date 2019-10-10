As if 15 years of hunting demons as the Winchesters wasn't enough of a bonding experience, Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, along with their TV dad Jeffrey Dean Morgan all got matching tattoos ahead of the final season. Nope, you're crying!

Morgan, who currently stars as Negan on The Walking Dead, posted the bonding experience on his Instagram.

"Me and @hilarieburton weren't the only ones joined for life.... @jaredpadalecki@jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent. Love you both dearly," Morgan wrote, referencing his official wedding to One Tree Hill and White Collar veteran Hilarie Burton.