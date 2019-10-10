Pumped for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie but fuzzy on the details of what happened on the Breaking Bad finale? Or even what happened on the entire series? Here's your epic recap, bitch.

Aaron Paul reprises his role of Jesse Pinkman in the upcoming Netflix movie, which serves as the sequel to AMC's Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad, which ended its five-season fun in 2013. He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday and provided a hilarious 2 and 1/2-minute refresher for the fans.

"So there's this chemistry teacher named Walt who gets cancer," Paul begins. "Walt starts cooking meth to pay for his medical bills with the help of his former student Jesse. I say 'bitch a lot. We kill some people with science."

The actor notes some of the major villains and deaths on the show, and notes key moments, such as the time Walt threw a pizza on a roof.

And the end: "I drive away in an El Camino, which is also the name of the movie where this all picks up."