We've said it before and we'll say it again: Legacies was one of the best if not the best new show of last season, and tonight it returned with a premiere that makes us think it's gonna be one of our favorite shows of this season, too.

Season one ended with Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) making the ultimate sacrifice by jumping into the Malivore pit, knowing she'd be erased from existence. In fact she planned ahead by asking Alaric (Matthew Davis) to get rid of any evidence of her, knowing she had to do so in order to save the world, because her tri-brid blood is probably the only thing that could get rid of him/it.

Unfortunately the very fact that she was erased means her sacrifice didn't actually defeat Malivore, but as we learned tonight, it did piss him off. Hope discovered that her tri-brid status was poisonous to Malivore, but to truly defeat him, she'll have to fully activate all three parts of her, meaning she'll have to die and rise again as a vampire/witch/werewolf.