New Zealand-born and Australian Dancing With the Stars professional dancer, Peta Murgatroyd, just reached a new milestone in her life.

The 33-year-old dancer shared on Instagram that "yesterday was an emotional day" for her.

"After countless US Visas starting from 2006 and the last years with a Green Card, I am officially a United States Citizen," she wrote.

"I'm getting misty-eyed writing this because I haven't reflected on my life up until this point. I went deep down memory lane and I cried at the ceremony and then really cried in private," she wrote in her post, accompanied by a series of photos from her naturalization ceremony.

"Memories surfaced that I had forgotten about, wishes that I had made as a child in my backyard with a full moon and promises that I made to myself and my family. Everything came full circle and here I was sitting in an auditorium with 1000 people, with my Ukranian/American husband and my American son...a girl from little Perth with a big dream of being 'someone.' I dreamt of performing on the worlds biggest stage, I dreamt of people knowing my name, I dreamt of being the best at my craft, I dreamt of making a difference and most of all I dreamt of making my family proud and proving that I could do it at the highest level."

Murgatroyd was born in Auckland, New Zealand but moved to Australia when she was less than two-years-old. In Australia, she was raised in Perth and began her dancing career at 4-years-old.

The dancer has also performed in the international tour of dance production Burn the Floor, including its Broadway run.