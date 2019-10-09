It's not a fairytale ending for Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello.

The reality stars appear to have called it quits almost one year after hooking up on The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

"My heart's racing a little bit. I just got to be honest. It's been a long time coming but Cara and I have decided that it's probably best that we go our separate ways and that we are friends," Paulie shared in an Instagram Live video posted Monday night. "We have the utmost respect for one another and wish her all the best."

He continued, "I hope that you guys can be mindful that these are two people going through real emotions right now."

And while their romantic relationship may be over, Paulie expressed hope that the twosome can remain friends going forward.