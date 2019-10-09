Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning Look Like Real-Life Disney Princesses at Maleficent U.K. Premiere

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 2:53 PM

Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Happily ever after really does exist. 

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are busy jet setting across the world promoting their newest film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and on Wednesday night they showed up to the European premiere at the Odeon IMAX Waterloo in London looking like they stepped straight out of a fairy-tale. 

Angelina stunned in a beautiful silver and gold structured floor-length Ralph & Russo Couture gown, while Elle was giving off some major Tinker Bell vibes in her light green Armani Prive gown. No damsel's in distress here, because these two were outfitted to win! Their outfits were so in-sync, which makes sense considering Angelina revealed that they spent a lot of time bonding when off-set

The actress shared that she took Elle on a paintball outing along with her own children. ""We didn't tell production.... they get mad at me," she revealed to E! News at the film's premiere. But just because they were co-stars doesn't mean she went easy on her. "I can't remember if I shot her," Angelina joked. "I probably did. I wouldn't have stopped if she was in my sights."

Keeping with the familial theme, Angelina also brought some of her kids along with her to the film premiere as well. The star walked the carpet with Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt, all of whom were dressed to the nines. 

Angelina has been making her movie premieres a family event and recently reunited with her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt who had been away at college. The mom of six hasn't shied away from talking about her close bond with her children either, and revealed that this film put her more in touch with her role as a mother. 

"It's always that just being a mother you want your child to be safe and so protection is probably where I am the most," she revealed. "Elle, or Aurora, is a very different girl from any of my girls. But my willingness to fight for whatever they need to feel protected. That, for me, as a mum."

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Seems like motherhood is her best role yet. 

