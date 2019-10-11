Transform Into Disney's Maleficent With MAC Cosmetics This Halloween

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 3:00 AM

Maleficent Mac

October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. If you are feeling stumped, the geniuses over at MAC Cosmetics unveiled exactly how to get Maleficent's iconic makeup look from the upcoming film starring Angelina Jolie, and there's no doubt it would make one killer costume.

OK, so we might not have Jolie's insanely gorgeous cheekbones, but we can still transform into her legendary look for the big night. Ever wondered how to get Maleficent's signature pout? Use a combination of MAC's russian red lipstick and clear lipglass to get that sinister smile. With a variety of devilishly delightful eyeshadows and contour kits to choose from, you can transform your look from glamourous to villainous and recreate the Mistress of Evil's sultry look.

Here are six of our favorites below.

Russian Red MAC Matte Lipstick

Maleficent's sinister smirk was created using this exact shade. Pair it with MAC's clear lipglass and you're ready to paint the town red confidently in this creamy matte lippy.

Pretty Woman Halloween
$19 Ulta Beauty $19 MAC
MAC Scene Eyeshadow

Glamorous meets villainous with this smokey lilac eyeshadow. With over 58 Halloween shades, there's more way than one to turn up the evil factor on your costume this year!

Maleficent Mac Makeup
$17 MAC $17 Macy's
MAC Clear Lipglass

Maleficent's sultry smile was created using this same lipglass. Pair it with MAC's russian red lipstick and you're ready to pout for days!

Maleficent Mac Makeup
$18 MAC $18 Macy's
MAC In Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara

Let your eyes do the talking with MAC's chic black lash mascara! This is the renowned mascara used to create the Mistress of Evil's illuminating smoky eyes.

Maleficent Mac Makeup
$24 MAC $24 Macy's
MAC 36 Lash

Mesmerize the masses this Halloween and bat your lashes with MAC's 36 lash. 

Maleficent Mac Makeup
$17 Ulta $17 MAC
MAC Studio Fix Sculpt And Shape Contour Palette

Transform into Maleficent's heightened cheekbones this Halloween using the exact sculpt and shape contour palette! This expertly edited palette contains three matte contouring powders and three subtly shimmery highlighting powders to enhance your facial features.

Maleficent Mac Makeup
$40 Ulta Beauty $40 MAC

See MAC Cosmetics' full Maleficent collection.

