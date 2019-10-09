This Is What Euphoria Taught Zendaya About Herself

Zendaya has always been open about her anxiety when it comes to Euphoria, the HBO series created by Sam Levinson she stars in. Now, she's going deeper.

"I think Euphoria taught me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my own abilities, because I doubted myself a lot." Zendaya told Elle, noting before the show she didn't have work that was challenging creatively for her. "I was looking for something to prove I can do it. Euphoria served as that, in the healthiest way. I never want to plateau as an actress—I always want to be able to explore and push myself. [Being an actress] brings me to places and makes me do things I'd probably never do because I'm such an introverted person."