by Cassie Esparza | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 3:00 AM
When all else fails, try Marriage Boot Camp!
While turning to reality TV to solve your relationship problems might sound like a bad idea, it's been the way to go for more than a few famous pairs.
The WE tv show's first Reality Stars season premiered in 2014 and has since been helping famous couples reconcile or grow even stronger. Among its biggest success stories are The Hills: New Beginning's favorites Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who are already planning on baby No. 2.
Unfortunately, not all relationships have happy endings.
Whether it's working through a cheating scandal or simply learning how to co-parent through a divorce, this show has confronted more than a few relationship problems.
So in case you've been wondering if your favorite couples from the first seasons of The Bachelorette or Jersey Shore are still together, look no further than below!
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Married
Current Relationship Status: Married
Season nine of The Bachelor ended in an engagement of this couple. They tied the knot in 2015 and had their first child a year later. As new parents, the pair decided to go on Marriage Boot Camp to learn how to better communicate and have since welcomed a second child to their happy family.
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Engaged
Current Relationship Status: Broken Up
This couple first connected through Twitter in 2014 and dated on-and-off until Baier popped the question a year later. They were together for nearly three and half years, but ultimately could not get past their issues—including addiction and abuse allegations—and split up for good in 2017.
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Dating
Current Relationship Status: Broken Up
This pair started dating in late 2015 when they met on Famously Single and were together on-and-off for three years. They ultimately broke up when Pauly D decided he was not ready for marriage, which O'Day had been hinting at for a long time.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Divorcing
Current Relationship Status: Divorced
The Teen Mom parents tied the knot in 2012 and had a son the following year. Lowry filed for divorce two years later, and the couple went on Marriage Boot Camp to learn how to co-parent through their split. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 and both have moved on since then.
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Married
Current Relationship Status: Married
The couple, who met on the 15th season of The Bachelor, got married in 2012 and now have two children. They recently renewed their vows in 2018 after almost six years of marriage.
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Married
Current Relationship Status: Married
This Bachelor in Paradise pair fell in love on the second season of the show and tied the knot a year later. They welcomed their daughter in August 2017, followed by a baby boy this past summer.
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Married
Current Relationship Status: Married
This happy couple met and got engaged on the 17th season of The Bachelor. The couple got married in 2014 and televised their wedding on ABC. After appearing on Marriage Boot Camp to better their relationship, they've welcomed two sons—one in 2016 and the second in 2018.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Separating
Current Relationship Status: Separated
The parents from TLC's Here Comes Honey Boo Boo were together for a year before welcoming Alana. They separated only sixteen months after becoming engaged in 2012, but didn't officially call it quits until two years later. The couple never officially married and has since moved on from each other.
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Dating
Current Relationship Status: Married
The Real World and Basketball Wives stars have been together since 2013 and secretly tied the knot in August 2018. They kept their wedding secret for a year but showed their way to the altar on a spin-off special Tami Ever After this past summer.
Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Married
Current Relationship Status: Divorced
The reality TV star and football player were married for nine years after their Marriage Boot Camp appearance, but their relationship came to an end in late 2018. Their divorce was finalized in February 2019 and resulted in joint custody of their two kids.
Monty Brinton/CBS
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Engaged
Current Relationship Status: Married
This Big Brother pairing got together not long after meeting each other on the show's 11th season. After making appearances on other reality shows like Amazing Race and Marriage Boot Camp, the couple tied the knot and announced their first pregnancy in 2016. They now are happy parents to two beautiful boys.
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Dating
Current Relationship Status: Married
Mike and Lauren reconnected in 2012 after taking a long break from their pre-Jersey Shore romance. After working through his addiction and other issues on Marriage Boot Camp, the couple got engaged and then married on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The pair has remained strong and stuck together through Mike's legal issues and have plans to "start a family."
Variety/Shutterstock
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Married
Current Relationship Status: Married
This iconic reality TV couple tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their first child, Gunner, in October 2017. They have since made a comeback on the show's reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, and renewed their vows on this past season finale.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Playboy
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Engaged
Current Relationship Status: Engaged
The Real Housewives of Orange County pair has been dating since 2009 and engaged since 2013. Although they have yet to tie the knot, the couple welcomed a baby girl this past summer after multiple rounds of IVF.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Engaged
Current Relationship Status: Divorced
The Jersey Shore pair met and started dating while filming the first few seasons of the MTV show. They welcomed their first child in 2014, followed by their wedding and their second kid in the next two years. Jwoww filed for divorce in 2018, and after a long line of struggles and legal fights, the pair officially separated this past August.
Marriage Boot Camp Status: Married
Current Relationship Status: Married
This reality romance from the first season of The Bachelorette is going strong. Ten years after tying the knot in The Bachelor's first televised wedding, the couple renewed their vows. They now have two children who are 10 and 12 years old.
