Keeping up with Draya Michele has never been busier.

For the 7.5 million people who follow the designer and actress on Instagram, they're well aware that Draya is a hustler who works hard for her success.

But they may not know too much about her friendship with Kylie Jenner—until now!

While appearing on E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Draya was asked about her special Turks & Caicos trip with the beauty mogul. Along the way, she provided some insight into their bond.

"It's been an interesting friendship. It's been like an on the low kind of friendship. When that girl's ready to make moves, she makes moves," Draya shared with Justin Sylvester exclusively. "When she's ready to do something, she's got the means, the staff and the team to do it. When she's ready to take 10 people to Turks & Caicos, she can do it and you don't say no. You just go because it's fun."