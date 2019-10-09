by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 11:12 AM
Fall is here and we love it! When the season changes and we pull out our favorite fall booties and chunky sweaters, do you ever find yourself pilfering through your usual go-to pieces and want a wardrobe revamp? We're talking about timeless pieces—maybe a bit of a splurge, even—that you can mix and match with some of your ready-to-wear garments? 'Tis the season to treat yourself! Blending a couple designer items with your everyday wardrobe can totally transform your morning routine and give you that extra confidence factor that was missing from your closet.
Lucky for us, Gilt is having a 50% off mega sale on luxury French designer brands! From Dior to Givenchy, we got you. Maybe you have been saving up to drop some serious cash on some Christian Louboutins. With almost 50% off, you can make your red bottom dreams a reality! Or maybe you have always wanted a Balenciaga bag to go with your fall outerwear. With totes and wallets marked half off, you can bring a little French edge home with you.
Here are six of our favorites below.
Quality meets comfort with these Dior leather clogs with all over print. If you have a little money leftover, through in this argyle set to kick off your fall!
Bring our your sporty side in this Givenchy printed midi dress. Add a red ankle bootie and you'll be the life of the party.
Keep all your essentials tucked tightly in this wow factor blue leather wallet. Add a poppy nail color to kick this accessory up a notch.
Make your red bottom wishes your red bottom reality with these killer patent leather black pumps. Throw in a sporty mock-turtleneck dress to show 'em that you are not messing around with your fall fashion.
Bling your wrist out in this one-of-a-kind YSL double wrap leather bracelet. Would look oh-so-luxe with a melange gray knit.
Step out in style in these Chloé pilgrim ankle booties in rich burgundy. Grab your favorite fall book and take a stroll in the park in style.
Check out our fall 2019's must-have boot trends and all the latest nail polishes to try out this autumn.
