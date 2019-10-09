Rihanna is ready to speak out.

The musician is Vogue magazine's November cover star, and in her in-depth interview, Rihanna leaves everything on the table. Since coming onto the music scene, Rihanna has already had an impressive career to say the least. In the last few years she's focused her efforts on new music, creating a beauty empire and her budding romance with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, whom she has been linked to since 2017. First things first, when is the new album dropping!

Don't worry, while the wait isn't over yet, Rihanna has plans to release a new album titled R9, and said that even with all of her other business ventures, giving up on music was never in the cards.

"Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music. It was my first pen pal–ship to the world," she shared. "To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation."