Kate Middleton Is the Epitome of Chic With Chanel Purse at National History Museum

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 6:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton is ready for fall. 

With a new season officially underway, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London donning shades of burgundy and olive for a visit to the Natural History Museum's Angela Marmont Center for UK Biodiversity. Donning a budget-friendly  berry pointelle blouse by Warehouse Wave with a pair of culottes by Jigsaw, the royal was dressed comfortably chic for the outing. As an extra splash of glamour, the mom of three toted her burgundy Chanel purse with a standout enamel top handle and finished the look with a pair of matching fringed loafer pumps by Tod's. 

Inside the museum, where the royal serves as patron, Middleton spent the trip learning about the various scientific ways the center works to protect wildlife, including research into how and why the United Kingdom's wildlife is changing as well as helping public visitors identify their local findings. 

"With populations of many UK species declining, and a significant proportion threatened with local extinction, the AMC brings together a host of individuals and organizations all dedicated to building understanding of the UK's wildlife, so that it can be better protected for future generations," the royal's official Instagram account explained. 

 

Watch

Kate Middleton's Many Facial Expressions Win Wimbledon

The royal got to partcipate by observing some of the museum's specimens and witnessing DNA sequencing in action. The duchess also saw newts and water lice in a tank of pond life, pressed flowers and inspected a meteorite.  

 

 

Kate Middleton

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

With her and Prince William's first royal visit to Pakistan coming up next week, plenty more new experiences await the famous parents. 

"Whilst The Duke and Duchess's programme will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today—a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation," a press release explained. "From the modern leafy capital Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1000km, and will take in Pakistan's rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Fashion , Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.