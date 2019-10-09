Kate Middleton is ready for fall.

With a new season officially underway, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in London donning shades of burgundy and olive for a visit to the Natural History Museum's Angela Marmont Center for UK Biodiversity. Donning a budget-friendly berry pointelle blouse by Warehouse Wave with a pair of culottes by Jigsaw, the royal was dressed comfortably chic for the outing. As an extra splash of glamour, the mom of three toted her burgundy Chanel purse with a standout enamel top handle and finished the look with a pair of matching fringed loafer pumps by Tod's.

Inside the museum, where the royal serves as patron, Middleton spent the trip learning about the various scientific ways the center works to protect wildlife, including research into how and why the United Kingdom's wildlife is changing as well as helping public visitors identify their local findings.

"With populations of many UK species declining, and a significant proportion threatened with local extinction, the AMC brings together a host of individuals and organizations all dedicated to building understanding of the UK's wildlife, so that it can be better protected for future generations," the royal's official Instagram account explained.