Congrats are in order for Hayley Kiyoko!

The "Sleepover" singer, who has been a vocal advocate of the LGBTQ community, is being honored at The Trevor Project's gala this year, where she'll receive the Youth Innovator Award at the TrevorLIVE ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 17.

The Trevor Project is touted as the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. And Hayley's commitment to supporting the LGBTQ community is one of the many reasons she's being praised by the organization. Of course, this award also holds a special place in her heart.

"I'm honored to be recognized by The Trevor Project, an organization that's helping to bridge the isolation youth feel in crisis," she said in a press release sent to E! News. "Growing up I felt the isolation of being different, so I am beyond grateful for the work they do because creating a safe space can truly help people feel less alone."