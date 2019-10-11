Inside the Inspiring Revival of Cardi B's Marriage to Offset

Breakups don't have to be forever. Even when the going gets real rough.

"I would love, you know, work things out, everything," Cardi B admitted into her phone's camera a few days into 2019, barely a month after she and her husband, Offset, called it quits after a year of marriage. "Motherf--ker's still my best friend."

And true best friends don't grow on trees.

It was both not surprising and yet also a little heartbreaking when Cardi announced their separation last December—the former merely because, hey, celebrities, and the latter because they have a daughter together and seemed like a particularly well-suited, affectionate, mutually adoring couple.

Plus, they were on the same crafty page.