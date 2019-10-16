These Badass Hollywood Stars Have Side Hustles Worth Shopping for

by Cassie Esparza | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 3:00 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Ellen DeGeneres

"I'm a hustler baby!"

That's what triple-threat Jennifer Lopez wrote on Instagram when she announced her involvement in the strip-club drama Hustlers. But playing the ringleader of a band of strippers is not the only thing that makes J-Lo a bad-ass babe!

The mega-star owns the lifestyle brand Jennifer Lopez Collection, for which she designs clothes, sportswear, handbags and other accessories sold exclusively at Kohl's. And she's not the only one!

Celebs have a history of taking their success to the next level by adding on a side hustle. These range from Lady Gaga's unique makeup line to Drake's premium American Whiskey brand.

Whether it's to fulfill a lifelong dream or support a philanthropic cause, these celebs have managed to turn their passion projects into booming brands.

This National Boss Day, we're recognizing the stars who have taken their celeb status to boss level and inspire us to keep hustling every day! Keep scrolling below.

Khloe Kardashian

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian

Major Gig: Reality star
Side Hustle: Good American—size-inclusive denim, activewear and bodysuits for women

Drake, Grammys

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Drake

Major Gig: Grammy-Winning Rapper
Side Hustle: Virginia Black Whiskey—premium Decadent American Bourbon Whiskey

Kate Walsh

Courtesy of Boyfriend Perfume

Kate Walsh

Major Gig: Actress

Side Hustle: Boyfriend—lifestyle brand that produces perfumes, candles, pulse point oils and now room sprays

Marc Anthony, 2016 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

Marc Anthony

Major Gig: Singer
Side Hustle: Marc Anthony—men's clothing and accessory line available at Kohl's

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

Major Gig: Model, television host and author
Side Hustle: Cravings—kitchen and tabletop collection for Target

Fashion Week Pics - Jessie James Decker

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360

Jessie James Decker

Major Gig: Country pop singer-songwriter
Side Hustle: Kittenish and JustFab—clothing and shoe lines for women

Scott Disick

Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Scott Disick

Major Gig: Reality star
Side Hustle: Talentless—a fashion line that pays homage to the new wave of creators, innovators and influencers who've made a name for themselves by going against the conventions of what it means to be "talented."

Kanye West

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kanye West

Major Gig: Rapper and singer
Side Hustle: Yeezys—footware line with Adidas

Dierks Bentley, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Dierks Bentley

Major Gig: Country singer
Side Hustle: Flag & Anthem—men's casual fashion line 

Bobby Berk, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bobby Berk

Major Gig: Queer Eye star
Side Hustle: All Modern Furniture—modern furniture collection

Ryan Seacrest, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Ryan Seacrest

Major Gig: Radio personality, television host and producer
Side Hustle: Ryan Seacrest Distinction—contemporary menswear lifestyle brand

Tracee Ellis Ross

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Major Gig: Black-ish actress
Side Hustle: Pattern Beauty—hair-care brand for curly and coiled hair

Ellen DeGeneres, People's Choice Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres

Major Gig: Television host
Side Hustle: ED By Ellen and EV1—home, fashion, pet and baby collections inspired by the talk-show host's style

Miranda Kerr

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miranda Kerr

Major Gig: Model
Side Hustle: Kora Organics—organic skin care products collection

Shay Mitchell, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell

Major Gig: Actress and YouTube personality
Side Hustle: Beis Travel—travel gear and accessories

Lisa Rinna, Elton John Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna

Major Gig: Actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star

Side Hustle: Lisa Rinna Collection—women's clothing line with QVC

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood

Major Gig: Country singer
Side Hustle: Calia—fitness apparel and accessories

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga

Major Gig: Singer and actress
Side Hustle: Haus Laboratories—cruelty-free cosmetics brand that encourages self-expression

ESC: Style Evolution, Victoria Beckham, 2018

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham

Major Gig: Singer and fashion designer
Side Hustle: Victoria Beckham Beauty—clean, luxury beauty brand

Katy Perry, Baby2Baby Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Katy Perry

Major Gig: Singer and songwriter
Side Hustle: Katy Perry Footwear—designer shoes that are bold, vibrant and unique

Michael Strahan, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael Strahan

Major Gig: Television host and former football player
Side Hustle: JCP X Michael Strahan—casual and formal menswear collections

Millie Bobby Brown, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Major Gig: Stranger Things actress
Side Hustle: Florence by Mills—clean skincare and makeup brand for all skin types

Eva Mendes, Golden Globes, 2009

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Eva Mendes

Major Gig: Actress and model
Side Hustle: Eva Mendes New York & Company—clothing collection for women

Sofia Vergara, 2017 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara

Major Gig: Actress
Side Hustle: Sofia Jeans—clothing line for women with Walmart

Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Jennifer Lopez

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

Major Gig: Actress and singer
Side Hustle: Jennifer Lopez—clothing line for women with Kohls

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Lala Kent

Mara Soldinger, E! News

Lala Kent

Major Gig: Vanderpump Rules star
Side Hustle: Give Them LaLa Beauty—cruelty-free creative beauty brand

Lisa Vanderpump

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Lisa Vanderpump

Major Gig: Vanderpump Rules star

Side Hustle: Vanderpump Pets and LVP Sangria—luxury accessories and grooming products for pets and a sangria collection

Michael Jordan

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage

Michael Jordan

Major Gig: Basketball player
Side Hustle: Jordan—shoes, apparel and accessories by Nike

