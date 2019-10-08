The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree!

It's clear good looks and modeling skills run in Kate Moss' family. Case in point? 17-year-old Lila Moss is following in her famous mother's footsteps with her latest gig. If anything, the rising model is more than ready to step into the spotlight, especially after seeing her mother hit the catwalk and land countless fashion and beauty campaigns.

On Tuesday, Lila shared the exciting news that she's the 2019 face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

As if that weren't glorious enough, the teenage star has already nabbed her first campaign with the fan-favorite brand. "Excited to share the new @marcjacobsbeauty Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliner launching today," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a dreamy photo showing off the newest products.

Additionally, Nikki de Jager—who is the brand's Global Artistry Advisor and also known as Nikki Tutorials on YouTube—created Lila's whimsical makeup lewk that consisted of three colorful liners and a classic black shade from the brand's latest collection.