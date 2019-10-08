Drake Speaks Out Against His Estranged Father With Rare Statement

Drake is setting the record straight.

The 32-year-old's father, Dennis Graham, recently appeared on Nick Cannon's Close Conversations show on Power 106 and shared his thoughts on how his son portrays him through his music.

When Cannon asked the "Fake Love" rapper's father about him and his son's complicated relationship, Graham said he felt Drake has sensationalized that aspect of his life.

"I have always been with Drake. I talked to him if not every day, every other day and we really got into a deep conversation about that," Graham told Cannon during the interview, per XXL. "I said, 'Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.' And he goes 'Dad, it sells records.'"

While the interview took place last Friday, Oct. 4, the Toronto rapper barely responded to his father's claims on social media today—and he doesn't sound too happy.